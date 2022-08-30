Is The Ford F-150 With The Coyote V8 Making A COMEBACK Against The Popular 3.5 Eco-Boost Version?

Agent001 submitted on 8/30/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:37:21 PM

Views : 478 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As you know I'm a media junkie and I have way too many subscriptions to forums and groups that specialize in products I follow and or like.

One of them are the Ford F-150 forums. And as soon as 0% loans and the discounts are back (soon) I'll probably add another to the Auto Spies stable.

But what I have noticed that is interesting that you may also be seeing too is that the F-150 outfitted with the 5.0 Coyote V8 seems to be making a BIG resurgence against the popular 3.5 eco-boost motor.

Seems like a mystery to me that it would be seeing how expensive gas prices are.

Anyone think they're smart enough to take a stab at SOLVING this puzzle for me and taking a stab at WHY this is occurring at THIS moment in time?

Discuss...



Is The Ford F-150 With The Coyote V8 Making A COMEBACK Against The Popular 3.5 Eco-Boost Version?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)