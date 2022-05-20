Is The Hardcore 2023 BMW M4 CSL Going To Be Worth It?

Enticingly exclusive and with the promise of tangibly improved dynamics, it should be the latest in a long line of successfully enhanced M cars, following on from the similarly conceived BMW M5 CS - the only car to achieve a five-star Autocar road test verdict last year. 

 

But you can’t just bandy the ‘Leicthbau’ name around like nobody’s business. Even with just two carbon-shelled seats and ultra-light chassis components in place, this track plaything weighs some 240kg more than the last car to bear the badge - albeit while packing around 200bhp more power.

 



