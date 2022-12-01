Is The Industry Listening? Study Reveals 70% Of The American Public Do NOT Want EV Cars

Electrified cars such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS have shown that there is a very strong demand for eco-friendly products in the global market but a recent study by Deloitte reveals that in the USA, the majority of consumers have no interest in purchasing an electric car as their next vehicle. Internal combustion engines remain the preferred choice for a good few.

These results were presented in the firm's 2022 Global Automotive Consumer Study which looked at analytics gathered from Southeast Asia, India, China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the USA, among other nations. Deloitte confirms that from September through October 2021, more than 26,000 consumers were surveyed to gather data for the report. 1,031 of these are citizens of the USA.