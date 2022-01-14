Is The Legacy Auto Media EVER Right? ANOTHER EV They SWOONED Over, Heading Down The DRAIN. WHATEVER They Say DO THE OPPOSITE.

Is the legacy media right on ANYTHING anymore? Remember how crazy they went over this pipe dream?



How can they be trusted anymore? If you ask us, whatever they publish or recommend, just assume the opposite.







Bollinger Postpones B1 and B2 EVs Indefinitely, Will Refund $1 Million in Deposits



Basically, they’re dead https://t.co/GyJ56BNoMu — ??Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) January 14, 2022



