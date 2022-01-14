Is The Legacy Auto Media EVER Right? ANOTHER EV They SWOONED Over, Heading Down The DRAIN. WHATEVER They Say DO THE OPPOSITE.

Agent001 submitted on 1/14/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:27:38 PM
Views : 440 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Is the legacy media right on ANYTHING anymore? Remember how crazy they went over this pipe dream?How can they be trusted anymore? If you ask us, whatever they publish or recommend, just assume the opposite.Bollinger Postpones B1 and B2 EVs Indefinitely, Will Refund $1 Million in DepositsBasically, they’re dead https://t.co/GyJ56BNoMu— ??Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) January 14, 2022
Bollinger Postpones B1 and B2 EVs Indefinitely, Will Refund $1 Million in DepositsBasically, they’re dead https://t.co/GyJ56BNoMu— ??Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) January 14, 2022
Bollinger Postpones B1 and B2 EVs Indefinitely, Will Refund $1 Million in DepositsBasically, they’re dead https://t.co/GyJ56BNoMu
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news