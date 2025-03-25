Is The Lexus LC500 Japan's Answer To Aston Martin?

The Lexus LC500 might just be one of the most underappreciated cars of recent times. While we don’t have that much time for the hybrid LC500h, when fitted with a V8 it's a fantastic coupe that delicately straddles the line between sports car, GT and futuristic concept with a panache all of its own. Lexus discontinued the LC500 in 2024, but throughout its seven-year lifespan, it was treated to a raft of small updates to refine some of the original's rough edges, culminating in a brilliant package. Lightening and re-engineering elements of the front suspension, recalibration of the differential and a revised steering rack are among the changes made since the LC500 launched, with a new infotainment system appearing near the end of its life. A convertible version was launched in 2021 to add some open-air enjoyment to the mix, too. The LC is so compelling that when we pitched it against contemporary and much more expensive rivals from Bentley, Ferrari and Aston Martin, it was firmly in the mix, ranking above the Continental GT V8. It’s by no means perfect, but the world is definitely a better place for the LC’s existence.



