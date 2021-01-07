Is The Media Spotlight On Tesla Doing More Bad Than Good?

In a recent note about Tesla’s future in China, Morgan Stanley (MS) acknowledged the company’s tendency to attract exaggerated media coverage. The investment bank shared some insights from its China Autos and Auto-related team in a note about American EV company.

Morgan Stanley’s China team pointed out that local consumers still support Tesla despite mixed perceptions about the quality of the company’s vehicles. “The [China] team acknowledges the potential for Tesla quality issues to be exaggerated in the media. For example, if the driver of a car hits a policeman, the headline becomes ‘Tesla hits a policeman’ rather than the driver itself,” the MS note stated.

