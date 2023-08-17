Is The Mid-Engined Mustang GTD Going To Worthy Of Taking On The Corvette?

Leaked one day before its official premiere at Pebble Beach, the Mustang GTD is a wide-bodied pony car with a midship V8 and many other go-faster touches. To debut on August 17, the mid-engine concept was previewed to a handful of select people on August 14 at an event in Las Vegas.

Why, though? Word has it Ford intends to put said concept into limited production. Wouldn't the Mustang GTD cannibalize sales of the Blue Oval's other mid-engine model? The answer is no, partly because production of the GT ended in the first half of 2023.

A grand total of 18 units were assembled in January followed by a further 12 in February. Chassis number N260 is the final example of the breed, a superb car specified in Antimatter Blue with red brake calipers.