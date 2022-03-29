Is The New Lotus Eletre What That Audi E-Tron SHOULD Have Been?

Lotus’s ability to deliver the Eletre in under three years is remarkable given the average time of six to eight years at much larger, mass-manufacture car firms.

You sense that has meant many sleepless nights for all involved, exacerbated by a not inconsiderable amount of pressure from the Geely owners to hit such a target – but, by Jove, they’ve done it.

In that time, not only has Lotus built a design centre from scratch and the team within it to design the car, but it has also created a bespoke electric platform, rather than one poached from elsewhere in the Geely empire.

The first Eletres are due to be delivered next year.

