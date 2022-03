Ford brand reports 123,350 vehicle sales in February in the US (down 20.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 261,141 (also down, by 10.5%).

In this background, the company reports electrified vehicle - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) sales at 8,984 (Ford and Lincoln brands), which is down 3.1% year-over-year. That's over 6.9% of the total volume of the group.