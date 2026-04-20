Is The Prius Losing Relevance As Toyota Moves To Hybrids Across The Lineup?

From its early days as the world’s first mass-produced hybrid car, the Toyota Prius has evolved continuously across 26 model years into the machine we know today. Toyota launched the Prius in Japan in 1997, and it reached the US initially for the 2001 model year. Over five generations – most recently the sleek, performance-oriented redesign introduced for 2023 – the Prius has been updated, re-engineered, and repositioned to match changing shopper preferences and tightening efficiency standards.



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