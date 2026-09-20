Is The ULTIMATE EXPRESS LANE Coming To These Two Texas Cities?

Elon Musk said The Boring Company is developing a “simple precursor Hyperloop” tunnel between Austin and San Antonio. The roughly 80-mile I-35 corridor can take up to 2.5 hours in traffic; Musk claims speeds above 200 mph would make the trip a consistent under-30 minutes. The company echoed the idea and said it would be “excited and honored” to build it. Details remain thin: no route, cost, timeline, or confirmation whether the system would use electric vehicles in ordinary tunnels or low-pressure tubes. Skepticism is warranted. Earlier Boring pitches in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York–Washington never materialized. The firm does run a Loop in Las Vegas and recently raised $3 billion at a $23 billion valuation, led by UAE investors. It already has a test track in Bastrop and the Cybertunnel at Giga Texas.



If built, the project would be the company’s first real intercity test—far longer and faster than existing loops. Regulatory approvals, land rights, and safety certification would still stand in the way. For now it is a statement of intent, not a shovel-ready plan.









JUST IN: Elon announces Boring Company is developing a precursor Hyperloop tunnel between Austin & San Antonio, aiming to cut a drive that can take 2.5 hours to under 30 minutes. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 20, 2026



