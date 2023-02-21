Is There A Market For A $150,000 Hyundai Supercar?

Back in September, Hyundai's president (and former Hyundai N boss) Albert Biermann told Top Gear that Hyundai was working on a mid-engine supercar but eventually scrapped the project. However, during the Canadian International Auto Show, Hyundai design director Hak Soo Ha told Car Scoops that a supercar isn't dead just yet. “There’s been such efforts going on,” Hak Soo Ha told CS. “But at what point we make it economically viable, or do we do product planning, or on what donor platform we bring it to market, what powertrain, that’s all kind of up in the air.” When Biermann first spoke about the potential Hyundai supercar, he mentioned cost as its biggest hurdle. The original plan was to make a unique carbon tub chassis with a mid-engine powertrain that could have had hybrid or even hydrogen fuel cell technology. However, such a car would have cost $150,000 or more, which Biermann felt was too high a price tag for a Hyundai.



