Is There A Texas Sized Gigafest In The Works For Tesla's Austin Gigafactory?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that Gigafactory Texas could have an event similar to the “Giga Fest,” a County fair-style event that the automaker held at Gigafactory Berlin this past weekend. Musk announced several months ago that Tesla would hold the Giga Fest in Germany to help introduce local residents to the company’s first European Gigafactory. The event was an overwhelming success, offering games, booths, and live music, all elements of a typical county fair. However, Tesla also allowed visitors to tour the Berlin factory, showing the new processes of manufacturing, along with designs of the 4680 structural battery pack and new vehicle colors.





Sooo I'm feeling Giga Texas deserves a similarly opening to Giga Berlin. Cool tour, rave, some great Texas BBQ/Austin food trucks and the biggest Tesla owners meetup in Tesla history (In partnership with @AustinTeslaClub). What say you @elonmusk? — Sawyer Merritt ???? (@SawyerMerritt) October 9, 2021



Read Article