Is This Utah Dealership's $15,000 Markup On The Toyota bZ4X A Ripoff Or A Steal?

Although the 2023 Toyota bZ4X has not gained much popularity, a dealership in Utah is attempting to sell one at a staggering $15,000 premium over the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. The Toyota Bountiful dealership, located in Bountiful, Utah, has a listing for an Elemental Silver Metallic bZ4X on its website for an astounding $70,507, which is precisely $15,000 higher than its $53,013 MSRP, inclusive of the optional $2,494 Performance Package.







What is your reaction to this Spies? We say it's a RIPOFF AND a STEAL. STEALING from some low information car buyer.



