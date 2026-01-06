Is Toyota No Longer The Longevity King, Or Was It A Myth All Along?

It’s very disconcerting to think of metal shavings circulating in engine oil, but the issue is an increasing concern for some Toyota owners. In certain Toyota service departments, oil drainage containers sit alongside partially disassembled Tundras waiting for replacement engines, and the repercussions may be shaking confidence in Toyota’s marketplace. For the longest time, buyers would choose a Toyota truck because of its longevity, and they’d lean heavily on Toyota’s excellent reputation. And it’s hard for buyers to understand how a truck with fewer than 30,000 miles on the clock may suddenly need a complete engine swap. There’s growing anxiety about Toyota’s V35A-FTS twin-turbo V6, centered on an original recall campaign and now exacerbated by replacement delays and mounting customer concerns. The situation may lead to bigger problems for the Japanese company over time.



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