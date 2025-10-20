Is Toyota Serious About The Ultra Luxury Market Or Is It Just Making A Statement?

Toyota’s Century brand is going global, as Toyota looks beyond luxury cars and aims to repeat the success it has had with its iconic Lexus brand.

Lexus is the luxury division of Toyota, and has made some brilliant cars, but now it is set to position Century above it, and market it as a new ultra-luxury brand.

This follows the launch of the Century ‘One of One’ concept at this year’s Japan Mobility Show, and the company has officially stated its intention to sell upscale models under that name.

While currently Century-branded cars are only available in Japan, the company is looking at making it global.