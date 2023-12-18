Is Toyota Taking A Shot At An All Road Fast Back Crossover?

The Toyota Crown off-road concept revealed at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon may come to life if reports out of Japan are to be believed.



Japan's Car Watch Impress reports that the Toyota Crown crossover concept, which goes by Crown Outdoor Concept, could be pressed into production. During the presentation of a new Matte Metal limited edition, the chief engineer for the Crown lineup, Ryutaro Shimizu, said that Toyota aims to release more Crown-based special editions.



Per the publication, the Crown Outdoor Concept was referenced in the presentation, with an image of the vehicle popping up during the presentation. While this is not a confirmation, it does suggest the Japanese automaker is interested in producing something like this.











