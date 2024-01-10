Is Toyota Toying With The Idea Of A New S-FR Sports Car?

Although sports cars are now looking like an endangered species as passenger car sales dwindle in the face of the relentless crossover, SUV, and truck assault, it seems that more and more companies have quirky revival plans – especially the Japanese automakers. For example, it's been more than two decades since the last Nissan Silvia tried to ascertain sports car domination, and now the Japanese carmaker is allegedly working on a new one. As the affordable small sports car market looks to head towards extinction, any measures to save it look and feel fantastic – so we're all in for a new Nissan sports car slotted below the mighty Nissan Z and the upcoming all-electric R36 GT-R. Concurrently, Toyota has the rumor mill swarming around many of its long-lived or wacky sports car nameplates like the Celica or MR2. The latest whisper focuses on the latter and knits the story of an all-new feisty coupe packing no less than 400 hp and all-wheel drive for great 'ultimate driving machine' mid-engine fun taking place around 2026.



