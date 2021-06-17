Is Toyota's Master Plan For Fuel Cell And Hybrids Delusional?

Toyota is sticking to its delusional belief that battery-electric vehicles aren’t necessarily the future as they claim hybrids and fuel cell hydrogen will stay competitive for the next 30 years. For years, the Japanese automaker has invested in hydrogen fuel cell and hybrid vehicles while talking down battery-electric vehicles.

This bad-mouthing of electric vehicles has often come directly from CEO Akio Toyoda, who, as recently as last year, was spreading misinformation about battery-electric vehicles.