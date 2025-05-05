Is Toyota’s Rock-Solid Reliability Slipping? Early Issues With The 2025 4Runner Raise Concerns

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner, heralded as a bold redesign of the iconic off-roader, has hit the market with high expectations. However, early reports from owners suggest that Toyota’s reputation for bulletproof reliability may be faltering. After a 15-year run with the dependable fifth-generation model, the sixth-generation 4Runner, built on the TNGA-F platform with a new 2.4-liter turbocharged engine, is already sparking concerns.



Posts on platforms like X highlight troubling issues within the first few hundred miles. One owner reported persistent electrical problems, particularly with automatic seat and steering wheel settings failing to adjust properly. This is alarming for a vehicle priced from $42,220 to over $58,000, where buyers expect flawless execution. Forums like 4Runner6g.com also note reliability worries, with some owners referencing the 2024 Tacoma’s below-average Consumer Reports rating due to transmission, steering, and suspension issues. Since the 4Runner shares its platform and engine with the Tacoma, these concerns carry weight.



While Consumer Reports predicts above-average reliability for the 2025 4Runner based on Toyota’s brand score and prior models, real-world experiences tell a different story. Reports of suspension mount failures and lighter-duty components in related models like the Tacoma raise doubts about long-term durability. The shift from the proven 4.0-liter V6 to a turbocharged four-cylinder has also fueled skepticism, with some owners wary of unproven longevity compared to the “bulletproof” predecessor.



Toyota’s legacy of reliability is under scrutiny as these early hiccups accumulate. If these issues persist, the 4Runner’s launch could signal a broader erosion of Toyota’s once-unshakable reputation, leaving loyal buyers questioning whether the brand’s golden era is fading.



Check out this video review and tell us if he's fair or being a nitpicker.















