Is Toyota's Twin Turbo V6 Ruining Their Reliability Reputation?

It is not often that we write about Toyota not delivering the rock-solid dependability that we have all become used to over the last few decades; generally, praise for the Japanese marque is nothing but high. However, some disruptions in the generally easy-flowing camp are shaking its reputation for go-to reliability. In the past few years, owners of some of the most iconic Toyota nameplates have said that they don't make them like they used to, and while some were ignored, the latest widespread Toyota engine troubles give some credence to the claims.



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