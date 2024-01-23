Is Volkswagen Toying With A 4runner Rival Of It's Own?

The head of design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Albert Kirzinger, has posted an image on LinkedIn showing what might have been if the Amarok pickup had morphed into an SUV. The current Amarok, revealed in 2022, shares its bones with the Ford Ranger, which also forms the basis of the Everest SUV. With that in mind, it's no wonder that Volkswagen considered creating an SUV from the Amarok; it would have been very easy to expand VW's SUV range and tackle the segment occupied by the venerable Toyota 4Runner.



The post says little more than that this render was part of the research phase. When asked if this is a hint of a future Everest alternative, Kirzinger's curt response was simply, "Sorry - but no further hint."





