Is Volkswagen Working On A 400 HP Golf R Model?

Will a 400bhp Golf ever come to fruition? Volkswagen has been teasing an ultra-high performance variant of the Golf R for almost a decade now. But with the clock ticking to get a petrol-powered flagship onto the market before the firm goes hell-for-leather with its all-electric hot hatchbacks, now could be the time. And it seems VW might think the same, because the brand has once again been spotted putting a Golf R prototype with a few key modifications through its paces at the Nürburgring in Germany. The reality of putting a 400bhp Golf on sale in Europe and the UK is a much tougher task now than it was 10 years ago, however. More stringent emissions regulations, plus smaller economies of scale given the model’s shrinking sales are the main threats, but there’s also a few new opportunities.



Read Article