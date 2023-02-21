Is Volkswagen Working On An Electric Sports Car For The Brand?

Exciting concepts such as the W12 Nardo and this Ducati V2-powered XL Sport sadly never made it to production, but Volkswagen isn't abandoning sports cars just yet. It's too late for a production model from Wolfsburg with a combustion engine, so look for a vehicle that would appeal to enthusiasts to go purely electric. We're not talking about GTX-badged models but rather a legitimate performance vehicle.



Tucked away in an otherwise bland press release about fully bringing the development of electric drivetrains in-house is news about the possibility of a seriously powerful drivetrain for a sports car application. Aside from developing its own battery cells and electric motors, VW has now taken over the development of pulse inverters and thermal management systems. That opens the possibility to create a modular toolkit that can be adapted to regular EVs and sports cars.



