Is Volkwagen Prepping An Off Road Version Of The Electric ID.4 SUV?

While the all-electric ID.4 family SUV might not be the most obvious choice for a rugged off-roader, that hasn’t stopped Volkswagen from creating the new ID.4-based ID. Xtreme Concept.

Revealed at a public event in Locarno, Switzerland, the ID. Xtreme Concept even has the potential to make production. Silke Bagschik, Head of VW’s MEB Product Line stated: “The ID. XTREME is made by enthusiasts at Volkswagen for ID. enthusiasts here in Locarno. We are really eager to find out how the fans of electromobility react to the vehicle. Based on the feedback from our community, we will decide how to proceed with the project”.