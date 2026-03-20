Is Xiaomi Building The Car That Apple Couldn't?

In January of this year, Xiaomi‘s new SU7 began taking pre-orders, and subsequently, its previous SU7 model was discontinued. Last night, the new Xiaomi SU7 officially launched, receiving 15,000 non-refundable orders within 34 minutes.

Exactly a week ago, I test drove the new Xiaomi SU7.

The day before my test drive, Xiaomi staff provided an overview of the car’s upgrades, with a particular emphasis on safety. They even presented a Xiaomi car frame, allowing people to experience how to open the doors after a power failure. Frankly, Xiaomi has done an excellent job in terms of safety, the 2200MPa high-strength steel used in multiple parts of its body is arguably the hardest in the industry today.