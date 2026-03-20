Is Xiaomi Building The Car That Apple Couldn't?

Agent009 submitted on 3/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:33 AM

Views : 1,488 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carnewschina.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In January of this year, Xiaomi‘s new SU7 began taking pre-orders, and subsequently, its previous SU7 model was discontinued. Last night, the new Xiaomi SU7 officially launched, receiving 15,000 non-refundable orders within 34 minutes.
 
Exactly a week ago, I test drove the new Xiaomi SU7.
 
The day before my test drive, Xiaomi staff provided an overview of the car’s upgrades, with a particular emphasis on safety. They even presented a Xiaomi car frame, allowing people to experience how to open the doors after a power failure. Frankly, Xiaomi has done an excellent job in terms of safety, the 2200MPa high-strength steel used in multiple parts of its body is arguably the hardest in the industry today.


Read Article


Is Xiaomi Building The Car That Apple Couldn't?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)