Is YOUR Dealer Telling You To Take Your Used Car To CarMax For A Value And Promising To Beat It?

i’ve been noticing a lot of dealers have flipped the script on trade in appraisals. Rather then you driving to see then and having them appraise, they are telling customers to go to CarMax to get a number and bring it to them and they will beat it.



So YOU, now have to do all the work?



This new approach has sparked a debate on whether it is beneficial for customers or if it simply puts the burden of work on them. On one hand, this method allows customers to get a second opinion on their car's value and potentially receive a higher offer from the dealership. On the other hand, it requires customers to invest more time and effort in the trade-in process.



In the past, the traditional method of trade-ins involved customers bringing their used car to the dealership for an appraisal. This allowed for a more straightforward and streamlined process, as the dealership handled all aspects of the appraisal. However, it also meant that customers had to rely solely on the dealership's valuation, which might not have been the best offer available.



Ultimately, the decision between the new approach and the traditional method depends on the individual customer's preferences. If a customer values convenience and a quick trade-in process, the traditional method may be more suitable. However, if a customer is willing to invest more time and effort to potentially secure a better offer, the new approach may be the better choice.



What do you think about think about this vs. the old school way of trade-ins?





