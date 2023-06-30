Is Your Car Collecting Too Much Data About You?

YOUR CAR KNOWS a lot about you. Over the past decade, vehicles have become increasingly connected and their ability to record data about us has shot up. Cars can track where you’re traveling to and from, record every press on the accelerator as well as your seatbelt settings, and gather biometric information about you. Some of this data is sold by the murky data-broker industry.
 
In May, US-based automotive firm Privacy4Cars released a new tool, dubbed the Vehicle Privacy Report, that reveals how much information on your car can be hoovered up. Much like Apple and Google’s privacy labels for apps—which show how Facebook might use your camera, or how Uber might use your location data—the tool indicates what vehicle manufacturers can know.


