Is Your Car Cool Or Cringe? Generation Z Tells All

Every generation has its lineup of cool cars, but for Generation Z, it’s complicated. As many of them reach an age where they are buying their first car, the costs have skyrocketed, and the market has diversified substantially, even beyond electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids. At Lemon Law Experts, we know a thing or two about buying cars, and while reliability is the main focus for used car shoppers, we also know the parameters for Gen Zers include a bit more. To understand the preferences of the younger generation, we surveyed Americans between the ages of 18 and 30 and asked their opinions on a variety of cars.

Using these responses, we then ranked the cars and brands Gen Zers think are coolest and cringiest. In addition to our overall ranking, we collected data on the most common cars Generation Z is driving, which aspects of cars are red flags, and more. Read on to learn more about our findings.



Read Article