Is it Just Us, Or Do MORE People Feel the Need To WRAP Tesla's Than ANY Other Brand? And If TRUE, WHY?

Agent001 submitted on 2/22/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:33:06 PM

Views : 338 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Wraps on cars and trucks are nothing new.

But lately, we've been noticing what seems to have become fact.

We see MORE people with their Tesla's WRAPPED, than ANY other brand.

And we're wondering WHY they, of all vehicle buyers, feel the urge to do it?

Discuss...







LOVE the comments...






Is it Just Us, Or Do MORE People Feel the Need To WRAP Tesla's Than ANY Other Brand? And If TRUE, WHY?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)