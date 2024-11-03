Is the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo Worth The $13,000 Premium Over A Standard Z?

When the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo first arrived late last year, it was met with harsh criticism from car enthusiasts. They didn't like its lack of a manual transmission or its hefty price tag of just over $65,000. We could harp on about these details, but instead, we decided to spend a week in the Z Nismo, appreciating the car for what it is: a massive leap over that standard Nissan Z. Having driven the standard Z a few weeks prior, we had the experience fresh in our minds. Our review of the base car referred to it as a "misunderstood beast" and "more of a GT car" than a genuine sports car. The Nismo is also a misunderstood car, but not in the same ways as the regular Z. It may have only two pedals, but the work done by Nismo to enhance this car has made it what Nissan initially claimed: a serious track weapon.



