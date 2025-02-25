Is the EV Advantage Fading on Long Road Trips For Most?

Rising electricity costs and sparse charging infrastructure are challenging the long-held belief that electric vehicles (EVs) like the Tesla Model 3 offer a clear cost advantage over gas-powered cars for long-distance travel. A recent post on X from Tesla owner Winston, driving a 2018 Model 3 from Spokane, Washington, to Estes Park, Colorado, highlights this shift. Winston estimated his trip would consume 450 kWh, costing $171 at $0.38 per kWh—higher than the $130 it would cost to fuel a Toyota Camry (32 mpg, $3.50 per gallon) for the same journey. This revelation has left many wondering: where is the EV advantage?



In 2025, U.S. electricity prices have climbed, averaging $0.38 per kWh, while gas prices remain around $3.50 per gallon, narrowing the cost gap for road trips. Mountainous routes exacerbate the issue, draining EV batteries faster due to elevation changes and heating demands, particularly in older models like Winston’s without heat pumps. A 2023 Washington Post analysis already suggested gas could be cheaper than EV charging on cross-country trips, and real-world experiences shared on social platforms are now confirming this trend.



Tesla’s Supercharger network, while extensive, still requires frequent stops, adding time and potential costs that gas stations sidestep. With the Biden administration’s 2021 push for EV adoption aimed at cutting emissions, economic pressures and infrastructure gaps are prompting drivers to reconsider the financial benefits of EVs versus gas cars. Is the EV advantage truly fading?









Hold up.



I am driving my 2018 Model 3 from Spokane, WA, to Estes Park, CO. I am estimated to use (calculated by ABRP) 450 kWh. At $0.38 per kWh, that’s $171 one way.



At 32 mpg in a Toyota Camry, it would cost $130 in fuel one way (35 gallons used at $3.50 / gallon).… — Winston (@TESLA_winston) February 24, 2025



