Is the Honeymoon OVER? Tesla Fans DEPRESSED After Elon Raises Price On FSD.

Tesla is renowned for having perhaps the most devoted fan following of any carmaker around, yet even these hardy souls are starting to question their faith in CEO Elon Musk.



Instead of the usual excitement from supporters that it signals a leap forward in development of “Level 4” autonomy—the stage at which a car effectively becomes a robotaxi—the reaction among even his staunchest supporters ranged from shock to disappointment.



Investors have touted the potential of FSD software to generate more incremental profit than the sale of a Tesla car itself, underpinning the current $1 trillion–plus valuation of the company—more than the next nine largest carmakers combined.









