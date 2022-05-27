Isn't It IONIQ? WHY Are HYUNDAI'S BETTER LOOKING Than AUDI'S These Days?

I don't know what you're driving this Memorial Day Weekend but we're testing the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.



And even though I'm not a big fan of EV's for ME personally, this one is pretty darn good so far.



But what strikes me most about Ioniq 5 is that it's a fresher, better design than the Audi E-Tron SUV line.



As I've told you before, I think the E-tron looks like a 15 year old all-road. It brings NOTHING new to the design game.























So what's going on here Spies?



This SHOULDN'T be happening.



Tell us WHY all of a sudden Hyundai's are looking BETTER than Audi's?













