Isn't It IONIQ? WHY Are HYUNDAI'S BETTER LOOKING Than AUDI'S These Days?

I don't know what you're driving this Memorial Day Weekend but we're testing the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.And even though I'm not a big fan of EV's for ME personally, this one is pretty darn good so far.But what strikes me most about Ioniq 5 is that it's a fresher, better design than the Audi E-Tron SUV line.As I've told you before, I think the E-tron looks like a 15 year old all-road. It brings NOTHING new to the design game.So what's going on here Spies?This SHOULDN'T be happening.Tell us WHY all of a sudden Hyundai's are looking BETTER than Audi's?
