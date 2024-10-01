Israeli Firm Developing Nuclear Fusion Technology That Could Be Used For EVs

Agent009 submitted on 1/10/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:20:30 AM

Views : 154 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

One of the critiques leveled against electric vehicles is that many charging stations use electricity from non-renewable sources, but a company out of Israel has an intriguing solution for this: nuclear fusion.

The company, NT-Tao, is backed by Honda and is developing mini nuclear fusion generation facilities that it plans to use as charging stations for electric vehicles. The company says it will be ready to manufacture demonstration facilities by 2029 before commercializing them in the 2030s. In addition to backing from Honda, NT-Tao has received funding from the Israeli government and is working with Princeton University in the U.S. on the technology.


Read Article


Israeli Firm Developing Nuclear Fusion Technology That Could Be Used For EVs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)