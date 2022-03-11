Israeli Tech Company Says Solid State Batteries Are At least 10 Years Away

On November 4, 2021, SES set fire to the discussions involving solid-state cells when it said it gave up on doing them because they were not feasible. QuantumScape keeps saying it will mass-produce one by 2024 or 2025. Toyota and Nissan are a bit more conservative: 2028. StoreDot believes they will not be around in less than ten years.



The Israeli company developed a cell it calls either extreme fast charge (XFC) or 100in5, meaning it recovers 100 miles of range in only five minutes of fast charging. According to StoreDot, they will be ready in 2024 – about the same time QuantumScape should be selling its solid-state cell if everything goes according to the plan.





