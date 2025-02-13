Isuzu To Bypass Potential Trump Tariffs And Begin Building Commercial Trucks In South Carolina

Japanese manufacturer Isuzu Motors has committed $280 million to establish a new production facility in South Carolina. It says the site will begin operations in 2027 and will ultimately have the ability to produce 50,000 vehicles annually. The factory will also play an important role in reducing Isuzu’s exposure to widespread tariffs being introduced by the Trump administration.
 
The new factory will incorporate a variable-model, variable-volume production system to allow it to respond to changing demand for combustion-powered vehicles, while remaining flexible enough to include electric commercial vehicles in the medium to long term.


