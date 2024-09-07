It Didn't Take Long For BMW To Screw Up The 2025 2-Series Grille - Will They Ever Learn?

BMW’s 2-Series sales rose 54 percent in the US during the first six months of 2024, and though the automaker doesn’t break out the figures into four-door Gran Coupe and two-door Coupe, it’s safe to assume that the sedan version is still doing a great job of pulling in a crowd even though this second-generation model is waiting in the wings.

Like its cousin, the new European-market 1-Series hatch that was revealed last month, the 2025 Gran Coupe is a heavily-updated version of today’s GC and rides on the same transverse-engined platform – one it also shares with the X1 and Mini.