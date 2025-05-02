It Is Becoming Increasingly Obvious That UK's Attempt To Force Citizens Into EVs Is Failing

The UK automotive industry is calling for more to be done to encourage private buyers into electric cars, as the latest sales figures reveal EV uptake is falling well short of the government's mandated targets.

The 139,345 new cars registered in the UK last month included 29,634 pure-electric models, a significant 42% increase over the figure from this time last year, taking EVs to a 21.3% market share.

Sales of diesel cars, meanwhile, were 7.7% down, and there was a 15.3% drop in the number of petrol cars - but hybrid and plug-in hybrid sales were more steady, climbing 2.9% and 5.5%, respectively.