It Is Becoming Increasingly Obvious The Shipping Industry Isn't Equipped To Handle EV Fires

While the infrastructure and products themselves continue to improve, there’s one aspect of widespread electric car adoption that has yet to be figured out: sea transport. It’s an issue troubling everyone, from insurers to emergency response officials. And for the moment, there seems to be no quick fix in sight. The issue was brought back into sharp reality when the cargo ship Fremantle Highway caught fire off the Dutch coast carrying 498 EVs. The blaze continued for several days before it could be controlled, and the number of electric vehicles on board could have negatively impacted efforts to extinguish the fire. Reports not only suggest that the inferno originated in the battery of an electric car but that the number of EVs made it more challenging for firefighters to control.



