It Is Looking Like Nissan Will Run Out Of Money Within The Next Year

Agent009 submitted on 11/15/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:19:44 AM

Views : 398 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.japantimes.co.jp

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Nissan will have a year of breathing space in 2025 before hitting a record bond maturity wall as concerns mount about its ability to generate cash.
 
The automaker and its group firms have about $1.6 billion of debt due next year, a slight decrease from 2024, but that figure will jump to around $5.6 billion in 2026, the most in Bloomberg-compiled data going back to 1996. The debt due in 2026 is in yen, dollars and euros.
 
The deluge of bond repayments comes as the company’s debt-default insurance costs climb to peaks last reached in March 2023 and yield premiums on yen and dollar bonds have risen to the highest levels this year.


Read Article


It Is Looking Like Nissan Will Run Out Of Money Within The Next Year

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)