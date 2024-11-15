It Is Looking Like Nissan Will Run Out Of Money Within The Next Year

Nissan will have a year of breathing space in 2025 before hitting a record bond maturity wall as concerns mount about its ability to generate cash.

The automaker and its group firms have about $1.6 billion of debt due next year, a slight decrease from 2024, but that figure will jump to around $5.6 billion in 2026, the most in Bloomberg-compiled data going back to 1996. The debt due in 2026 is in yen, dollars and euros.

The deluge of bond repayments comes as the company’s debt-default insurance costs climb to peaks last reached in March 2023 and yield premiums on yen and dollar bonds have risen to the highest levels this year.