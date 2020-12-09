It Looks Like Kia Reads Auto Spies And Is Taking Our Advice. Spies Claim Land Cruiser Killer In The Works!

How long have you been hearing us babble on about Kia taking the Telluride to the next level or building a totally new product to go head to head with the Toyota Land Cruiser?



Well, lets just say the rumors are they are listening and one is in the works. Motoring says this:



"Kia is plotting a big, rugged SUV to take on the Toyota Prado – and it could be as big as the extra-large LandCruiser.



Timelines for the big new Kia SUV are hazy, as they are for the ute on which it’s expected to be based, and the development challenges brought about by COVID-19 haven’t helped either, but 2023 is understood to be in the ballpark for its debut.



No name has been attached to the extra-large Kia SUV project either, but it would offer a dual-range transmission, locking diffs and oodles of ground clearance for hard-core off-roading duties."



What say you Spies? Would a Land Cruiser that costs 60% of Toyota's icon seduce YOU?





