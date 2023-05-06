It Looks Like Tesla Steering Wheels Are Falling Off Again

After an investigation by the NHTSA, Tesla is recalling 137 Model Ys for fear that their steering wheels might fall off. The automaker says that a single fastener is the issue but it’s far from the very first time that reports of similar issues have popped up. Of the 137 Model Ys included in this recall, Tesla suspects that just 10 percent actually have this loose steering wheel. According to the official report filed with the NHTSA, a Tesla service tech found the issue. They escalated a concern after finding a loose steering wheel while fixing a separate problem.



