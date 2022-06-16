It Looks Like Tesla's Feared Layoffs Have Already Begun

Earlier this month, news broke out that Tesla CEO Elon Musk allegedly sent employees an email announcing plans to cut 10% of the company's salaried staff.

At the time, Musk reportedly wrote in the leaked email that the cuts were due to the fact that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy. After the planned job cuts made the headlines, the billionaire entrepreneur confusingly said Tesla's total head count would increase and that salaried staff would be "fairly flat."

That was Musk's way of saying that hourly workers, such as those who actually build cars and batteries, have nothing to worry about, with the cuts only concerning salaried workers.