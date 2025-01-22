It Looks Like Toyota Will Make Good On Promise To Bring Back The MR2 Sports Car

Toyota has all but confirmed it is working on a mid-engined sports car under its Gazoo Racing sub-brand. The company’s plan to build a new two-seat sports car has been on the radar for a while, but following a press conference at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon earlier this month, we now know it’ll be powered by a brand-new turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, and could arrive as early as next year.

This is a change from the initial plan to launch an all-electric sports car, which was previewed by the FT-Se concept in late 2023. The move also bucks a trend established by Porsche, Alpine and Lotus, all of whom have committed to introducing their own fresh electric sports cars over the next couple of years.

Instead, the new Toyota will feature a mid-mounted ‘G20E’ petrol engine – an all-new unit previewed in the wild mid-engined GR Yaris M Concept, also revealed at this year’s Auto Salon.