It May Be Ugly, But The Tesla Cybertruck Is The Safest Pickup In A Crash

When shopping for a vehicle, safety is one of the most important criteria. Choosing a model that will keep you and your family safe on the road is paramount, and as a result, many resources have emerged to help prospective buyers make their decision. One of the most trusted sources of vehicle safety information is the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The group regularly crash tests new and updated models. The automobiles with the best performance in the various assessments earn the IIHS’ Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ awards. This year’s winners have recently been announced, and while there are plenty of cars and SUVs that managed to earn an award, only a single vehicle in the pickup truck category won the Top Safety Pick+ honor. The model may surprise you because it's the Tesla Cybertruck, the sharp-edged pickup that has garnered significant controversy since before the vehicle's debut. Let’s take a closer look at the Cybertruck and how it scored so well with the IIHS.



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