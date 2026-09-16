It Only Took General Motors 3 Years To Bring Back Apple CarPlay And Android Auto

Back in 2023, General Motors announced that it would phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from its EVs in favor of its own software. Late last year, CEO Mary Barra said that the technologies would be dropped from all GM vehicles, not just electric ones, but now it sounds like the company has changed course. In a Tuesday blog post, GM released a bunch of details on the shiny, new infotainment system that'll debut in the 2027 Chevy Silverado and 2027 GMC Sierra pickup trucks. In addition to a clean interface built around customer feedback, high-contrast display hardware, a reworked home screen, and a new 3D interpretation of surrounding traffic when using Super Cruise, the new system also integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



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