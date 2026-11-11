It Speeds, Ignores Stop Signs, And School Buses - Tesla's FSD Is Becoming More Human Than Ever

Humans are imperfect, so at least in theory, robotaxis are supposed to save us by doing all the perfect driving we aren't able to do. Of course, had we poured every dollar that's been spent on robotaxi development into improving public transportation, self-driving cars would feel unnecessary. But the bigger problem is, after all those billions of dollars and years of development, Momentum Mag reports that a recent test of Tesla's so-called "Full Self-Driving" software found that it loved to speed through neighborhoods, illegally pass cyclists, and break other traffic laws. So basically, it drives like your least-favorite neighbor.



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