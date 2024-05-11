It Took VW Ages To Electrify Their Minivan - Kia Blows Them Away With In One Fell Swoop With PV5 WKNDR CONCEPT EV VAN

Kia America unveiled two all-new customized concept vehicles on the opening day of the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas. Imagined by designers from Kia Design Center America (KDCA), the concepts bring to life an easy to imagine future where vehicles will provide the ultimate in capability, adaptability, utility and organization and all with an eye on sustainability.





Known as a showcase for concept vehicles from mild to extreme, SEMA features manufacturers of automotive accessories designed to enhance the performance, styling, comfort, convenience and safety of current and future cars, trucks and SUVs. From the latest accessories, exciting concept vehicles and one-of-a-kind models, to special editions featuring advanced safety and technology, SEMA is the trade show for automotive enthusiasts who know, love and understand vehicles inside and out.



For the 2024 SEMA Show, the design team at Kia Design Center America (KDCA), based in Irvine, CA, developed two custom concept lifestyle vehicles that intrinsically blend form and function into machines designed for responsible engagement with nature:



EV9 ADVNTR CONCEPT EV SUV – this truly unique all-electric 3-row SUV is designed to take life well beyond the beaten path. And conquer it. Built for serious fun, this 2025 EV9 EV SUV has been refined into the most adventurous SUV Kia has ever imagined. With custom front and rear facias for a unique and rugged look – and a reinforced rocker panels for increased capability and character – the EV9 ADVNTR EV SUV also features a 3” lift compared to the standard EV9 and a rugged tire and wheel combination to maximize the vehicle’s off-road capability. A custom roof rack can handle everything from standard luggage containers to bespoke roof-mounted tents that transform the EV9 ADVNTR into a machine perfect for getaways in the great outdoors. Rough and ready, the EV9 ADVNTR EV SUV is Kia’s latest expression of a lifestyle utility vehicle ready for tomorrow’s adventures.



PV5 WKNDR CONCEPT EV VAN – is based on Kia’s recently debuted line of EV PBVs, or Purpose Beyond Vehicles, designed for small business and delivery functionality. It is a highly capable van allowing expression of your lifestyle wherever it may take you. Lifted and equipped with off road tires, it is an ideal escape pod for extended weekends in nature. The PV5 WKNDR EV VAN features a highly flexible and adaptable modular interior that can be easily and efficiently customized to maximize space and function – akin to a Swiss Army Knife on wheels. The van’s “Gear Head” feature is the first-of-its-kind storage solution that provides an off-board, sheltered storage space for gear when the vehicle is stationary, allowing for maximum utilization of interior space while still offering easy access to gear outside. The PV5 WKNDR EV VAN’s “Gear Head” can also be transformed into a mobile pantry for cooking afficionados that want to “Cook with a View”. Truly self-sufficient, the PV5 WKNDR EV VAN features solar panels and unique hydro turbine wheels that can recharge the batteries for many uses. As an example, Kia installed an onboard compressor to handle needs for inflation, from adjusting tire pressure when out on the trail to inflating space efficient mattresses when setting up camp for the night.



In addition to the custom EV9 ADVNTR EV SUV and PV5 WKNDR EV VAN, Kia collected an assortment of active lifestyle products for display and integration into the concept of “Beyond Organization” designed to support an organized and efficient lifestyle. This concept allows provides a “plug and play” solution for managing gear and improving campground set up times significantly as organizing gear before and after a trip is a common pain point that Kia wants to address – and in turn – give time for enjoyment back to their customers.



