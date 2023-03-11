It Wasn't On TikTok? 40% Of Americans Have No Idea EVs Have Tax Credits

Polling shared first with Axios shows huge swaths of Americans don't know about federal subsidies up to $7,500 for buying electric vehicles.



Driving the news: Just 22% know a "great deal" or "good amount" about the credit, which was expanded — with strings attached — under the 2022 climate law.



That's per survey data from BlueLabs Analytics, a data sciences firm that works with Fortune 500 companies, advocacy groups and Democrats.

Republican and Democratic respondents in the late-August poll show similar awareness, with about 40% of both camps knowing "nothing at all" about the subsidy.











